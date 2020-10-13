New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a Bhojpuri campaign song highlighting the achievements of the NDA government. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Expels 9 Leaders For Contesting Against NDA, Ends Ties With Chirag Paswan

The song, titled "Bihar Me Ee Baa (This is in Bihar)", was released as part of the BJP's poll campaign to counter another Bhojpuri song "Bihar Me Ka Ba (What's up with Bihar)" by an artist Neha Singh Rathore.

Bihar BJP shared the music video on its Twitter and the song is receiving a huge response from the people of the poll-bound state.

“Ka ba – the song was originally sung by leading actor Manoj Bajpayee in the context of Mumbai. The song was ‘Mumbai Me Ka Ba’. Then it was copied by Neha Singh Rathore, who added the Bihar flavour to it,” BJP IT cell chief Manan Krishnan said.

“Through her song, political parties like the RJD and Congress are involved in a poster war to challenge the NDA government. Our song is just a reply to the opposition parties and not any individual person,” he added.

Neha Singh Rathore’s song “Bihar Me Ka Ba”, is critical of the NDA government’s performance in Bihar and mentions the ‘deteriorating law and order situation, wrongdoings and negligent attitude’ of the NDA government and the plight of migrant labourers.

The song which has gained quite the popularity across Bihar, was hurting the NDA government’s image, hence the BJP released its own version of the song as a counter-attack.

“Bihar Me Ee Baa” talks about the development of Bihar – improved road infrastructure, installation of medium and small -scale industries and job opportunities. The song also talks about those who are returning to their home state and investing in startups, educational institutions such as IIT, NIT, AIIMS, etc.

At one point, the song also criticises Neha Singh Rathore and asks her to see the development works done in Bihar. However, the BJP denied attacking Rathore. “We are not targeting any individual person through our song,” Manan Krishnan said.

