Patna: Addressing a public rally at Sakra Vidhan constituency in Muzzafarpur constituency on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar credited his government for controlling crime rate in the state and said that the whole state is his family.

"Crime has reduced in Bihar as state is now at number 23 ranking, according to government data. We're interested only in work, not self-promotion," he said.

As campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections is slated to end on Monday evening, the JD(U) chief attacked opposition for propagating nepotism.

“Those who don’t have any knowledge or experience, are speaking against me at behest of their advisors. We’re not interested in campaign, we’re concerned about nepotism. We consider whole Bihar as one family but for a few, only blood relatives are their family,” he said.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10.

(With inputs from ANI)