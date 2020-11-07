Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: Heartbeats are racing for the exit polls predicting the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections after voting for the third and last phase ended at 5pm on Saturday. Also Read - Tejaswi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan Storming to Power in Bihar With 180 Seats: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

According to Today's Chanakya predictions, the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD is projected to win 180 seats, NDA 55, Others- 8.

The polls are based on voter responses and its results are announced following weeks of survey on sample responses from voters who exercised their franchise.

*Today’s Chanakya vote share prediction – NDA: 34%, Mahagathbandhan: 44%, Other: 22%

*Times Now-C Voter poll prediction – NDA: 116, Mahagathbandhan: 120, LJP: 1, Others: 6

*Republic-Jan Ki Baat poll prediction – NDA: 91-117, Mahagathbandhan: 118-138, Others: 3-6

*ABP-C Voter poll prediction – NDA: 104-128, Mahagathbandhan: 108-131, Others: 4-8

*PollOfPolls at 6:40 pm – Opposition alliance to win 124 of 243 seats, Nitish Kumar’s NDA to get 110, show initial exit polls

The Election Commission of India earlier said 45.85% voter turnout was recorded till 3pm in the third and final phase of the assembly elections. The polls opened at 7am in the 78 assembly seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10. The polls will decide the fate of the ruling NDA (that is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor) and the opposition Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD.