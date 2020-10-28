Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Apart from a few untoward incidents, the polling was on Wednesday conducted peacefully in 71 assembly constituencies in Bihar for the first phase of assembly elections even as 53.54 per cent voters exercised their franchise. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 52.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said all Covid-19 rules were followed by the voters in Bihar. “This time the polls in Bihar were completely different because our focus was to organise a safe election,” Arora said. Also Read - Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Not Talking About Problems Like Unemployment Faced by Our Country

He further added that 53.11 per cent voting was recorded till 5 PM for the first phase of the Bihar election. Also Read - Save Bihar From 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi Slams Lalu's RJD at Darbhanga Rally

As per updates from the EC, the voter turnout was 59.57 per cent in Banka, 54.2 per cent in Bhagalpur, 47.36 in Munger, 55.44 in Lakhisarai, 55.96 per cent in Sheikhpura, 52.51 per cent in Patna and 48.29 per cent in Bhojpur.

In addition, 54.07 per cent people exercised their franchise in Buxar, 56.20 per cent in Kaimur, 49.59 per cent in Rohtas, 53.85 per cent in Arwal, 53.93 per cent in Jahanabad, 52.85 per cent in Aurangabad, 57.05 per cent in Gaya, 52.34 per cent in Nawada and 57.41 per cent in Jamui.

In the first phase, polling was held in 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts of the state.

For the smooth conduct of the polling, over 31,371 polling booths were set up for 2.14 crore voters In the first phase, 1066 candidates including 114 women are in the fray.

The EC further added that EVMs were initially reported to have malfunctioned in several polling booths, but the glitch was later corrected. Paramilitary forces were deployed at all polling booths for the first phase of polling and special preparations were made for the corona.

Due to security and logistical reasons, polling was held in some areas till 3 PM and in some areas till 4 PM while 36 seats were held till 6 PM.

Out of these 71 seats, the RJD has 25 seats while the JD(U) has 23 seats. In addition, the BJP has 13 and the Congress eight. In Bihar, elections are being held in three phases for 243 assembly seats. Counting of votes will be held on 10th November.