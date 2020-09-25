Bihar assembly election full schedule: The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7. Announcing the Bihar polls dates, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7.” The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Also Read - Ahead of Bihar Polls, CM Nitish Kumar Promises Rs 25K to Girls Passing Intermediate Exams, Rs 50K to Those Who Graduate

Further, due to the pandemic which can slow the voting process, the polling time has been increased by one hour. "Now the polling time will be between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m." Sunil Arora said.

Check below Schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar-2020: