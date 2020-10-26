New Delhi: The Bihar Assembly Elections for 243 Vidhan Sabha seats will be held in three phases from October 28. The polling for the second and the third phase will be conducted on November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Fires Fresh Salvo at BJP With 'Onion Garland' in Last Mile of Poll Campaign

So here is everything you need to know about casting your vote properly:

Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to Check Your Name in Voters List Online | Follow These Steps

How to cast vote using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)? Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar Will be Behind Bars if LJP Voted to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

The EVM consists of 2 parts:

(a) A control unit with the polling officer

(b) A balloting unit inside the voting compartment for voters to exercise their franchise

The polling officer releases a ballot (via the Control Unit of the EVM), which enables the voter to press the button on the balloting unit against the candidate and symbol of their choice.

Voters need to press the blue candidate button on the Balloting Unit against the name and symbol of the candidate of your choice.

If the voter cannot Identify a candidate by name, he/she can also identify her/him by the party symbol

Press the button only once.

Once you press the button, a red lamp will glow against the name and symbol of that candidate.

You will then hear a loud beep sound heard that indicates that your vote has been recorded. This marks the end of the voting process.

Through Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) system

Attached to the EVM, the VVPAT system generates a paper slip and displays it for 7 seconds to allow the voter to verify that their vote is cast correctly before the slip drops into a sealed box.

After polling, when the votes are counted, the printed VVPAT slips from 5 randomly selected polling stations in each Assembly Constituency are matched against the EVM results.

Who can vote in Bihar Assembly elections 2020

If you are a citizen of India, over the age of 18 years and a permanent domicile of Bihar, you can vote in the upcoming elections. Being a domicile means that you have to be an ordinary resident of the place and not just there for business or education.

If you fit the above criteria, your next step is to ensure that you are a part of the electoral roll. Only persons who are of unsound mind and have been declared so by a competent court or disqualified due to ‘Corrupt Practices’ or offences relating to elections are not entitled to be registered in the electoral rolls.

What documents should you carry on polling day?

Voter’s ID issued by the Election Commission of India.

But if you do not have that, you may use one of the following photo identity cards:

Passport

Driving licence

Service identity card of the state government or the central government

PAN card

Aadhar card

Passbook issued by bank or post office

MGNREGA job card

Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour

Pension document with a photograph

Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the election commission