New Delhi: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell released its campaign song “Bihar Mein E Ba” (this is in Bihar), Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore hit back at the Nitish Kumar-led state government through her new song. Notably, Neha’s new song is an extended version of her earlier song titled “Bihar Mein Ka Ba” (what is in Bihar). Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Trump Will Not Accord Special Category Status to State,' Oppn's CM Face Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe at CM Nitish

The singer has pointed at the lack of medicines, statures, ventilators, ambulances, and medical and paramedical staff at hospitals across Bihar through her new song. The singer, who has been critical of the NDA government in Bihar, highlighted what she called the depleting law and order situation in the state, and the ‘callous attitude’ of the NDA government in handling the migration issue. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2019: 'Our Jale Candidate Was Never Aligned With Jinnah's Ideology', Surjewala Hits Back at Giriraj

Furthermore, she said that leaders are making tall promises but nothing is happening on the ground. They have strong connections with ‘Bahubalis’ (strongmen), but have nothing to do with the poor people; they just want to retain in power. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Mahagathbandhan' Releases Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs, Scrapping of Farm Bills | Key Points

Speaking to IANS, a Patna-based political expert said that singers and poets are generally critical about the ruling government. “It is perhaps for the first time that a political party — the BJP — which claims to be largest in the world, has replied to a singer. Here the singer has nothing to lose”, stated Yadav.

The election in Bihar will be held in the state in three phases from October 28 to November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on October 10.

(With inputs from agencies)