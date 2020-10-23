Live Updates

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Modi has govt has made 3 new Farm laws to attack farmers. They 1st ended Mandis & MSP in Bihar,now they’re doing it in entire nation. PM is going to make lakhs jobless. Wherever PM Modi goes, he only lies, said Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi referring to Center’s Farm Laws.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Don’t lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public,he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers & traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani & Adani, Rahul attacked PM

  • 1:32 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh, said Rahul Gandhi

  • 1:28 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: “PM said he bows to jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty. But the question is what did the PM do when soldiers were martyred”, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: If I become CM, then in my 1st cabinet meet I’ll sign on order giving 10 lakhs govt jobs to Bihar youth. PM is most welcomed in Bihar but he should’ve given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment & other state issues, said RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

  • 1:26 PM IST
    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: CM says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can’t be established in absence of sea. Nitish Ji, you’re tired now & can’t handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana are also landlocked states, yet our people go there to work as they have factories, said RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
  • 1:07 PM IST

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: “The opposition parties have formed a ‘pitara’ against NDA, they call it ‘Mahagathbandhan’. But each and every citizen of Bihar is aware of every bit of that Mahagathbandhan which allowed naxal movement in the past”, said PM

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: NDA’s focus is on modernising Bihar, said PM Modi. He asserted that NDA government is important for the state’s ‘Vikas’ (development).

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Bihar never benefitted from mahagathbandhan, said PM, adding that people of the state are aware of their tricks.

New Delhi:  The political temperature in Bihar is set to soar substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail for the forthcoming state Assembly elections. While PM Modi will address three rallies – at Dehri-on Sone (Rohtas district), Gaya, and Bhagalpur — for the ruling NDA coalition, Rahul will be seeking votes for Mahagathbandhan’s candidates in Nawada’s Hisua, and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Promises 10 Lakh Jobs in Hisua Rally, Rahul Gandhi Blames PM Modi for Migrant Crisis

If reports are to be believed, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur. In Gaya, JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan will share the dais with Modi along with the former chief minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi. Also Read - From Restoration of Article 370 to Blocking Bihar's Development: PM Modi Lambasts Opposition at First Rally in Sasaram | Key Takeaways

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, will join the former Congress president at Hisua. Shaktisinh Gohil, the grand old party’s Bihar in-charge will be seen sharing the dais with Gandhi at Kahalgaon. Also Read - 'Tum Mujhe Vote do, Hum Tumhe Vaccine Denge', Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe at BJP Over Its Bihar Poll Manifesto

As per the reports, Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken charge of the Gandhi Maidan, the venue of Modi’s rally. Chairs have been arranged for nearly 15,000 people at an adequate distance from each other. Nobody will be allowed inside the rally ground without masks.
While the PM and a handful of NDA leaders will be on the dais, a separate platform has been set up near it for the candidates, reports claimed.

Besides, adequate preventive measures have also been taken at the Interschool ground in Hisua, where Rahul is expected to address his rally.

The three-phase elections in Bihar will be held from October 28 to November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.  The term of the Assembly in Bihar is due to expire on November 29. Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs