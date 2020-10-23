Live Updates

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: NDA govt under Nitish Kumar in Bihar is necessary to strengthen the resolve of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, said PM

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Those protesting against farm laws want to save brokers and middlemen while talking about MSP and ‘mandis’, said PM Modi

  • 11:43 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: When I as Gujarat CM & Nitish Ji attended UPA’s central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them – don’t stall Bihar’s development. But for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar’s 10 yrs, said PM

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: NDA govt abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country, said PM attacking Oppn

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state: PM Modi

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: UPA wasted Nitish’s 10 years, PM Modi hit out at Oppn.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: “Certain people trying to mislead Bihar. They only sought their own welfare. They blocked Bihar’s development”, PM’s veiled attack on Oppn.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Launching a scathing attack on Opposition, PM Modi said,”The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state.”

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state, said PM

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020: I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against COVID-19. The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable, said PM Modi at a public rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram.

New Delhi:  The political temperature in Bihar is set to soar substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail for the forthcoming state Assembly elections. While PM Modi will address three rallies – at Dehri-on Sone (Rohtas district), Gaya, and Bhagalpur — for the ruling NDA coalition, Rahul will be seeking votes for Mahagathbandhan’s candidates in Nawada’s Hisua, and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur. Also Read - From Restoration of Article 370 to Blocking Bihar's Development: PM Modi Lambasts Opposition at First Rally in Sasaram | Key Takeaways

If reports are to be believed, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur. In Gaya, JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan will share the dais with Modi along with the former chief minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi. Also Read - 'Tum Mujhe Vote do, Hum Tumhe Vaccine Denge', Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe at BJP Over Its Bihar Poll Manifesto

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, will join the former Congress president at Hisua. Shaktisinh Gohil, the grand old party’s Bihar in-charge will be seen sharing the dais with Gandhi at Kahalgaon. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine After BJP's Poll Promise in Bihar 

As per the reports, Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken charge of the Gandhi Maidan, the venue of Modi’s rally. Chairs have been arranged for nearly 15,000 people at an adequate distance from each other. Nobody will be allowed inside the rally ground without masks.
While the PM and a handful of NDA leaders will be on the dais, a separate platform has been set up near it for the candidates, reports claimed.

Besides, adequate preventive measures have also been taken at the Interschool ground in Hisua, where Rahul is expected to address his rally.

The three-phase elections in Bihar will be held from October 28 to November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.  The term of the Assembly in Bihar is due to expire on November 29. Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs