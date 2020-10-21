New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020, Mahagathbandan’s Chief Minister face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he is “physically and mentally exhausted”. Also Read - Watch: Slippers Hurled at RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Election Rally

"Nitish Kumar Ji is mentally and physically exhausted. After ruling for 15 years, Nitish Kumar is asking from where will the money to give jobs come from? They should tell that the 60 scams that these people have committed is about Rs 30,000 crore in Bihar's budget money, where did it go," the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi also took on the Chief Minister for his jibe at Lalu Prasad Yadav. Addressing a rally, Nitish Kumar had yesterday said, Where will you get the money to pay the salaries? From the same scam for which you are in jail? Or will you print fake money."

To which, the RJD leader retorted, “I was Deputy Chief Minister. If I am so inexperienced and immature, then why are BJP leaders chasing me with 20 helicopters? I am a lone man and they are so many. What is their compulsion?”

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.