New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sena Likely to Contest on 50 seats; Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray May Address Virtual Rallies

However, the former Bihar Chief Minister will have to stay in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending. Also Read - Centre Modifies COVID-19 Guidelines For Elections, Allows Political Rallies 'With Immediate Effect'

In the Chaibasa treasury case, Lalu Prasad was awarded five years’ sentence. His lawyer pleaded in the court that since he is about to complete half of his sentence period in jail, the ex-Bihar Chief Minister should be granted bail. Also Read - Bihar: 7 Arrested in Shakti Malik Murder Case, RJD Attacks JD(U) For False Allegations Against Its Leaders