New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party could contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on around 50 seats. "Shiv Sena can contest in around 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Elections 2020. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies", news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Earlier, Sena had hinted at fielding a candidate against former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey, who was about to contest the election on JD-U ticket. However, the former bureaucrat was denied a poll ticket.

Notably, Pandey came into the limelight after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He went beyond his jurisdiction and sent a Bihar police team to Mumbai for investigation.

He took voluntary retirement from service last month and joined the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). According to JD-U insiders, he could be the star campaigner of the party in the polls especially in Buxar, Bhojpur, Tirhut, Begusarai, Jahanabad, Arwal and other places where he was posted as a police officer for a long time.