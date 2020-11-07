Voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 concluded on Saturday evening. Total voter turnout of 55.22 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the final phase of Bihar elections 2020. Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases of Bihar election on October 28 and November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. However, exit poll results will be out today, three days earlier. Also Read - Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020 Updates: Today's Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For Grand Alliance; CVoter & Jan Ki Baat Project Hung House

India Today and Aaj Tak in collaboration with Axis My India are conducting exit polls for Bihar, projections for which are being revealed now. India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll is known for its accurate predictions of the number of seats each party will win. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020 Exit Poll Results: CNN-Today's Chanakya Predicts Clean Sweep For Grand Alliance

According to the India Today-My Axis Exit Poll, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the most popular choice for the next Bihar CM. 44 per cent of respondents want to see RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the next Bihar CM, while 35 per cent want JDU’s Nitish Kumar to come back to the CM house. LJP’s Chirag Paswan is favourite for the CM post among 7 per cent respondents. RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha was picked as the next CM by 4 per cent respondents of Axis My India Exit Poll 2020. Also Read - Bihar Exit Polls 2020 LIVE STREAMING: Voting to Conclude by 6; When & Where to Watch Post-poll Predictions on Winner

The India Today-Asix My India Exit Poll has said that development and jobs dominate the minds of voters in Bihar.

The majority of young voters surveyed by India Today-Axis My India, want RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the new Bihar CM. Whereas, most seniors prefer JDU’s Nitish Kumar as CM.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is set to dethrone Nitish Kumar as CM, with Mahagathbandhan projected to win 139-161 seats. Whereas Nitish Kumar-led NDA will be limited to 69-91 seats, as per the exit poll. LJP is projected to win three to five seats, while others, including AIMIM and RLSP are likely to win six to eight seats.