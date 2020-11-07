Voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 concluded on Saturday evening. Total voter turnout of 55.22 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the final phase of Bihar elections 2020. Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases of Bihar election on October 28 and November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. However, exit poll results will be out today, three days earlier. Also Read - RJD Single-largest Party With 81-89 Seats in Bihar: ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll has predicted that the RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance is ahead of the NDA in Bihar.

According to Jan Ki Baat poll, Mahagathbandhan is projected to form the next government with RJD as the single largest party. The Republic-Jan Ki Baat later predicted 91-119 Seats for the NDA, giving Mahagathbandhan an edge of 116-138 seats, and 8-5 seats for Chirag Paswan's LJP.