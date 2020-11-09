Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Election Commission of India on Monday increased the number of poll stations in Bihar where the counting of votes will take place tomorrow in order to maintain social distancing protocols to prevent a surge of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to Watch Latest Emerging Trends

As opposed to 38 centres corresponding to 38 districts of Bihar, this year, the EC has set up a total of 55 counting stations, housing 414 halls, the poll panel said. Also Read - Their Situation Will Also be Like Trump's: Mehbooba Mufti Attacks BJP Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

“This year we have 55 counting stations compared to the usual number of 38, which corresponds to the number of districts, in the state. This has been done to increase social distancing,” Bihar’s chief election commissioner HR Srivastava told news agency ANI. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: How to Check Results on ECI Website And App | Know About Vote Counting And Final Results Time Here

Moreover, the security arrangements have also been beefed up ahead of counting day as the EC has deployed at least 59 companies of paramilitary forces, expecting frenzy in certain parts of the state.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is eyeing for another term as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), most exit polls have predicted a hung assembly this year with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerging as the single-largest party. Some predictions even said that the 31-year-old son of Lalu Prasad Yadav may become the country’s youngest ever chief minister.

The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD-U is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005. It must be noted that this will be the last election year for Nitish Kumar.