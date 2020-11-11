New Delhi: Addressing the media during the Election Commission’s late night press conference, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar said that in the Bihar Assembly Election results, winners of 223 seats have already been declared and counting is still underway in 20 constituencies. He further added that the final tally will be out soon in an hour or so. Also Read - Nitish Kumar to Stake Claim For Govt Formation in Bihar, High-level Meet at CMs Residence

Kumar said, "Results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting, those exercises are going. We hope these will be completed soon."

On Tuesday evening, the ECI said that till 8 pm, 3.40 crore votes have been counted out of the 4.10 crore votes that were cast in the Assembly Election.

Earlier the EC also issued a statement saying the poll body has never worked under anybody’s pressure. The statement came soon after the RJD and Congress delegation reached the Election Commission office to raise the issue of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes.

In the statement, the EC said that all officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of the state election results on time. “The Election Commission has never worked under anybody’s pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of #BiharElectionResults2020,” Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, EC, said.