Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: With a 58 per cent voter turnout, the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections came to an end on November 7 and the counting of votes are set to take place on Tuesday, November 10. Security arrangements have been beefed up and preparations are in progress for the results in the first major election since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The elections this year have been a tough one for the ruling NDA as their Chief Minister candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. Most exit polls have predicted a clear-edge for Mahagathbandhan as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will emerge as the single-largest party. However, there are also predictions of a hung assembly in Bihar. It will be interesting to see if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

While the Election Commission of India (ECI) will release the election trends 8 AM onwards, a clear picture of the winner will be known by Tuesday evening.

Till then, here’s how and where you can track the election coverage:

