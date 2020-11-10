New Delhi: On its latest vote count update, the Election Commission on Tuesday evening said that around 2.7 crore votes had been counted out of total 4.11 crore EVM votes till 5:30 pm in Bihar. However, the EC did not have the exact count on postal ballots and said that at least 1.6 lakh postal ballots had been sent out to service voters. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: Full List of Winners For 243 Vidhan Sabha Seats

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar said, “As per information made available over 2/3rd votes have been counted. 2.7 crore votes out of total 4.11 crore EVM votes have already been counted.” Also Read - Arrah Constituency Election Result LIVE: CPI's Quyamuddin Ansari Leading

Secretary General of Election Commission, Umesh Sinha said, “As far as Bihar is concerned, out of 243 assembly constituencies, the rounds are pending in 225 constituencies and 9 results have been declared and for 234 assembly constituencies the result declaration is pending.” Also Read - Tarari Constituency Election Result LIVE: CPI's Sudama Prasad Leading

Deputy Election Commissioner, Ashish Kundra said, “As far as Bihar is concerned, on the whole 7737 scheduled rounds were there, of which 4858 have been completed. 119 constituencies have done more than half of the work which was there for counting.”

Secretary General Sinha also spoke about the COVID-19 protocols maintained during the counting process. He said, “The emphasis of EC is that procedures & guidelines relating to counting & COVID are to be sincerely followed. EC has directed that officials need not be in haste or hurry to declare results, they should take as much time as naturally required.”

Sinha and Kundra also briefed the media about the newly built voter helpline application.

The next round of ECI update will be around 10 pm.