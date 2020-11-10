New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) candidate Krishnamurari Sharan Alias Prem Mukhiya is leading the seat against Atri Muni Alias Shakti Singh Yadav of RJD by a margin of just 12 votes. He is leading the seat by 61,616 EVM votes while Shakti Singh Yadav is at 61,603 EVM votes at present.

In 2015, Shakti Singh Yadav won the seat by defeating Deepika Kumari from Lok Jan Shakti Party with a margin of 26076 votes. In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Hilsa Assembly Constituency was recorded as 48.00 percent.

The Hilsa Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. This constituency is located in Nalanda district of Bihar and comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates from this constituency are RJD’s Shakti Singh Yadav and JD(U)’s newcomer face Krishna Murari Sharan. The results for voting in Hilsa Assembly Constituency will be declared today.