New Delhi: RJD and Congress delegation on Tuesday evening approached the Election Commission office to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Akhilesh Singh said, "There are discrepancies. We expect justice from Election Commission."

Soon after leaving the Election Commission Office, RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "Election Commission has assured us that they will try to address all our grievances. We trust the EC but not district administration."

Jha added, “There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people’s mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we’ll form government.”

Supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party also held demonstration outside party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence, against CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly influencing counting of votes.

Earlier in the evening the RJD party tweeted from its official handle saying, “This is a list of 119 seats where the grand alliance candidates have won after the completion of counting. The returning officer congratulated him for the victory, but now he is not giving the certificate saying that you have lost. They were also shown winning on the ECI website. Such loot will not work in a democracy.”

ये उन 119 सीटों की सूची है जहाँ गिनती संपूर्ण होने के बाद महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार जीत चुके है। रिटर्निंग ऑफ़िसर ने उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी लेकिन अब सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहे है कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। ECI की वेबसाइट पर भी इन्हें जीता हुआ दिखाया गया। जनतंत्र में ऐसी लूट नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/puUvIagyDz — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

In its reply to the allegations, an Election Commissioner said, “About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation.”