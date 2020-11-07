Bihar Assembly Election Exit Poll 2020: Nitish Kumar’s hopes of making it fourth-time in a row as Bihar chief minister today took a beating as the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD-Congress alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is projected to beat the ruling NDA, according to poll of exit polls. Also Read - 'Definite Blow to Right Wing Forces’: How Politicos Reacted to Exit Poll Results of Bihar

As per the poll of exit polls (average of all exit polls), the RJD alliance is expected to win 124 seats in 243 member Bihar Assembly. The ruling NDA is expected to win 110 seats while few went to Chirag Paswan's LJP and others.

Importantly, Tejashwi Yadav emerged as the number one choice for CM with 44 per cent people going for him as per India Today-My Axis Exit Poll. Remember these are exit polls and the actual numbers will come on November 10, when the counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Election takes place.

Several exit polls also predicted a close finish, with anti-incumbency factor weighing heavily on chief minister Nitish Kumar.

ABP News-C Voter: As per the projections of ABP News-C Voter Bihar is set for a cliffhanger. While RJD is predicted to emerge as the single-largest party, NDA is likely to get 2% more votes.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat: Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted 91 to 117 seats for Nitish Kumar-led NDA and 118 to 138 seats to the RJD alliance. The survey also projected 5 to 8 seats for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others parties may get between 3 to 6 seats.

Times Now C-Voter: The Times Now C-Voter exit poll predicted NDA to bag 116 seats, seven short of the majority mark of 123 in the 243-member assembly. On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal-led the Opposition coalition is projected to get about 120 seats.

Republic- Jan ki Baat: The Republic-Jan ki Baat predicted the NDA to get 91-117 seats, while MGB: 118-138, LJP: 5-8 and Others: 3-6.

Today’s Chanakya: The post-poll survey by Today’s Chanakya gave the Mahagathbandhan a huge margin over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), giving it 180 seats. The exit poll said that the NDA will get 55 seats while Others were at 8.

The Election Commission on Saturday said that the third and final phase of elections to the Bihar Assembly was by and large peaceful and 54.06 per cent polling was recorded in 78 constituencies in 15 districts till 5 PM.