New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has called its Bihar unit chief and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader to Delhi on Wednesday, amid seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Assembly elections with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). Also Read - Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP to Contest Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 With BSP and JPS

AICC Screening Committee of Bihar is also scheduled to meet at 3pm tomorrow, as per reports. Also Read - Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Joins JD(U)

Earlier on Sunday, with the RJD refusing to yield more than 60 out of 243 seats for the Bihar elections, screening committee chairman of the Congress unit in the state, Avinash Pande had wound up his two-day exercise to gauge the party’s preparedness to meet any eventuality.

A day after asserting that the raw deal from the RJD might force the Congress to go it alone, Pande, also a former AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, firmed up seat-to-seat plan of the party and shortlisted potential candidates for the upcoming polls, starting October 28, in case the RJD cold-shouldered its demand for a respectable number seats.

A senior AICC leader said that the Congress, being a national party, was expecting a reasonable number of seats and a respectable deal with the RJD.

“The party may not settle for anything less than 70-75 seats,” said the leader not wishing to be named.

Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of former MP Upendra Kushwaha parted ways with the NDA in Bihar and announced to join hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janvadi Party (Socialist) to contest the Assembly elections.

Kushwaha formed the new political front after his talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on seat-sharing failed to bear fruit.