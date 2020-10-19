PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s behaviour has been unfair towards Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan when he needed his father the most, said Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressing sympathy towards Pawan. Also Read - Kiara Advani Wears a Lehenga Worth Rs 78,000 by Designer Arpita Mehta For Laxmmi Bomb Promotions - Yay or Nay?

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father today more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan Ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice with Chirag Paswan, his behaviour is unfair," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi also challenged Nitish Kumar for a debate on any achievement by the JD(U) government in the past 15 years.

“I would request Nitish Kumar to debate on any of his achievements in past 15 years. We can debate on his achievement and we should start a new debating trend. There should be a Chief Minister candidates’ debate. Nitish Ji should accept my challenge,” he added.

Tejashwi spoke about the feedback he received from his election rallies and said, “People are angry with incumbent government and we will be voted to power comfortably. Many people are coming to my rally.”

Meanwhile, Tejashwi, who has been chosen by the anti-NDA group as its chief ministerial candidate, has challenged four-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from his home turf Nalanda in the upcoming Bihar polls.

(With inputs from ANI)