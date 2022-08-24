Bihar Floor Test Latest Update: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government on Thursday won the trust vote in the state Legislative Assembly. Notably, Nitish Kumar won the trust vote as the BJP legislators walked out of the Bihar Assembly after he launched a scathing attack on the Centre. “In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work,” Nitish Kumar said in the Assembly.Also Read - CBI Raids Gurugram Mall Allegedly Owned by Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav

In trust voting that happened after the BJP walkout, Nitish Kumar got all 160 votes. With the support of 164 MLAs, the Nitish Kumar's government in the 243-member Bihar assembly won the test of majority.

Vijay Kumar Sinha steps down as speaker

The assembly session for the trust vote began with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, stepping down in response to a no-confidence motion against him soon after the Grand Alliance came to power. In the Assembly, the floor test was chaired by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who is from the Janata Dal (United).

After winning the floor test, Nitish Kumar said, “We (RJD and JD(U)) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections.” Tejashwi Yadav on Grand Alliance Expressing confidence in the grand alliance, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD-JDU partnership is going to play the longest inning.

“We are cricketers and this pair (RJD and JDU) is going to have a never-ending partnership. This is going to be the longest inning, this partnership will be working for the development of Bihar and the country. No one is getting run out this time,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

It must be noted that Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record eighth time on August 10 and expanded his cabinet a week after breaking his alliance with BJP. A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the Bihar cabinet from various parties that are part of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance in the state.

And then on August 16, the new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan. The RJD got 16 ministerial berths while the Janata Dal (United) got 11.

From RJD, Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh and Alok Mehta took the oath.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar.