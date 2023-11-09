Home

Bihar Assembly Passes Bill To Increase Caste Quota To 65 Percent

The Bill, which seeks to increase reservations in in government jobs and educational institutions in the state, was passed by Bihar Assembly on Thursday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the winter session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Patna, Bihar: .The Bihar government on Thursday passed the Reservation Amendment Bill approving a hike in quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes from the existing 50 per cent to 65 per cent.

The Bill, which seeks to increase reservations in in government jobs and educational institutions in the state, was passed by Bihar Assembly on Thursday, days after the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet cleared the proposal for raising quotas for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Bihar.

Bills providing for reservations in educational institutions and government jobs, drafted in the backdrop of a comprehensive caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were passed unanimously through voice vote.

According to the bills, the quota for STs will be doubled, from one to two per cent, while for SCs it will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent.

For EBCs, the quota will be 25 per cent, up from 18 per cent, while for the OBCs, it will rise from 12 per cent to 15 per cent.

Opposition BJP raised the issue of not mentioning EWS in the reservation breakup of the Bill, stressing that there should be no confusion regarding the same.

In his reply, Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said there was no confusion regarding EWS as the bill clearly aims to amend reservations for STs, SCs and OBCs.

“It is clear from the name of the Bill that it is regarding amendment in reservation for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes,” Chaudhary said.

(With PTI inputs)

