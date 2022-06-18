Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Demanding immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, students’ organisation in Bihar, led by All India Students’ Association (AISA) have called for a 24-hour bandh on June 18, Saturday. Rashtriya Janata Dal has extended its support to the bandh to express solidarity with the agitators who targeted trains and railway property in their protests against the Centre’s new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Besides, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said his Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) which is an ally of the BJP will also support the bandh call in the interest of the nation and the youth.Also Read - Bihar Bandh Today Against Agnipath Scheme. Here's What Will Remain Open, Closed

Bihar Bandh on June 18: Here Are The LIVE Updates