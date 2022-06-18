Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Demanding immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, students’ organisation in Bihar, led by All India Students’ Association (AISA) have called for a 24-hour bandh on June 18, Saturday. Rashtriya Janata Dal has extended its support to the bandh  to express solidarity with the agitators who targeted trains and railway property in their protests against the Centre’s new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Besides, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said his Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) which is an ally of the BJP will also support the bandh call in the interest of the nation and the youth.Also Read - Bihar Bandh Today Against Agnipath Scheme. Here's What Will Remain Open, Closed

Bihar Bandh on June 18: Here Are The LIVE Updates 

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Bihar Bandh LIVE: RJD national president Lalu Prasad also slammed the lambasted BJP government at the Centre and called the new recruitment policy an ill-conceived scheme.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Bihar Bandh LIVE: A mob set part of Danapur railway station in Patna district on fire.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    Bihar Bandh LIVE: Internet, Mobile Services Suspended In 12 Districts Till June 19. Check the Full List Below:-

    Bhojpur
    Aurangabad
    Rohtas
    Buxar
    Nawada
    West Champaran
    Samastipur
    Lakhisarai
    Begusarai
    Vaishali
    Saran

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Bihar Bandh LIVE: What’s Open, What’s Shut

    Private, and public offices might be impacted.
    Train services are expected to be disrupted.
    Major markets and mandis might remain shut.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Bihar Bandh LIVE: In Jehanabad district, students protesting over Agnipath scheme set bus, truck on fire.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Bihar Bandh LIVE: News channels reported that section 144 has been imposed in Bihar’s Katihar, due to the protests by agitated students over the Agnipath scheme.