Bihar Bandh: Army aspirants protesting against the Narendra Modi-led government's Agnipath recruitment scheme have called for Bihar Bandh on Saturday. Opposition parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) extended their support to the strike to express solidarity with the agitators who targeted trains and railway property in their protests new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

For the unversed, massive protests have erupted in several states of the country since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

While the government claimed that the new model would not only bring in new capabilities to the armed forces but also open up avenues for youth in the private sector, the army aspirants have raised reservations over the revamped process.

Bharat Bandh on June 18: What’s Open & What’s Shut

Private, public offices might be impacted.

Road traffic likely to be hit.

Train services expected to be disrupted.

Major markets and mandis might remain shut.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for arson and violence, and said the opposition party will have to answer for its actions. Singh also urged state governments to identify non-students in the protests, which have also erupted in different parts of the country, and alleged that some political parties have been using students as shield to destroy public assets.

“Biharis are dying in RJD’s angry protests in which public properties are also being burnt. The RJD will have to answer to Bihar,” said Singh, an MP from Begusarai. He strongly supported the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces, saying even though youngsters who will be discharged after four years, they will be skilled for getting new jobs.