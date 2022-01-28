New Delhi: Intensifying their protest against the alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021, various students’ organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA) have called for Bihar bandh on Friday, Jan 28. All parties part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have extended their support to the state-wide shutdown. In a joint statement the RJD, Congress, CPI, and CPI(M) said, “Bihar has the highest number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments. It keeps promising jobs for them but when they come out on the streets demanding jobs, the Nitish Kumar government rains baton on them.” Besides, NDA allies —- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have also supported aspirants.Also Read - Bihar Railways Exam Protest: Student Union AISA, Other Organisations Call For Bihar Bandh on Jan 28

Bihar Bandh: Here Are The LIVE Updates

Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/BKXMH3Kaxl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022