New Delhi: Intensifying their protest against the alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021, various students’ organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA) have called for Bihar bandh on Friday, Jan 28. All parties part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have extended their support to the state-wide shutdown. In a joint statement the RJD, Congress, CPI, and CPI(M) said, “Bihar has the highest number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments. It keeps promising jobs for them but when they come out on the streets demanding jobs, the Nitish Kumar government rains baton on them.” Besides, NDA allies —- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have also supported aspirants.Also Read - Bihar Railways Exam Protest: Student Union AISA, Other Organisations Call For Bihar Bandh on Jan 28
Bihar Bandh: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- In support of protesting students, RJD leaders have blocked roads and highways, disrupting traffic.
- RJD MLA from Mahua Dr. Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters protest at Ramashish Chowk as part of ‘Bihar Bandh’ over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results.
- RRB-NTPC had issued a notification for the job in 2019 and a large number of students have applied for it. Several students have passed the examinations. Now, RRB and NTPC had issued fresh notifications a few days ago with a provision of two examinations. Those who have passed the earlier examination and are waiting for the posting have been asked to clear the mains examination. The previous examination will be treated as a preliminary examination. The students claimed that this is absolute cheating by the central government. It does not want to give jobs to unemployed youths.