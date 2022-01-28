Patna: Amid the ongoing students’ agitation in Bihar against the alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board’s NTPC stage 1 exam results, student union All India Students Association (AISA) and other youth organisations have called for a state-wide bandh today.Also Read - RRB NTPC Results Row: After Violence in Bihar, Railways Issues FAQs to Clear Doubts of Aspirants

Mahagathbandhan parties extend support Also Read - Students Protests Over RRB NTPC Posts Enter 3rd Day in UP And Bihar. Top Points

All parties part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have announced their support for the ‘Bihar Bandh’ on Thursday, called by a clutch of student organisations against alleged the alleged irregularities in RRB’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam process.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, the RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) said, “Bihar has the highest number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments.”

“It keeps promising jobs for them but when they come out on the streets demanding jobs, the Nitish Kumar government rains baton on them.”

Meanwhile, former state Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the NDA constituent- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), also came in support of the protesting students. In the wake of FIRs lodged against several teachers of coaching institutes in Patna, Manjhi on Thursday said that such a step can only help intensify the students’ agitation.

“FIRs against teachers like Khan Sir could further provoke students for undeclared agitations in Bihar. The time has come for the governments to talk on unemployment and come out with a solution,” Manjhi said.

4 arrested for pelting stones, vandalism in Patna

Four people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar’s Patna during the RRB NTPC protests, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Thursday.

The DM said the probe is on to find who provokes the students to take law into their own hands as six coaching institute teachers have been named by the arrested during interrogation.

Why are the railway jobs protests being held?

The RRB issued a notification of 35,000 jobs of various posts in the Indian Railway and NTPC in 2019 and also conducted an examination. Many students have passed the examinations and are waiting for their posting.

However, the RRB issued fresh notification for another examination last week and also said that the students have to appear in two examinations in the form of preliminary and mains in future.

Khan Sir booked for inciting violence

Khan Sir, a prominent teacher of Patna, had alleged that the railway ministry placed an additional exam burden on those who have already cleared their first examination. Following his statement, he along with 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes in Patna, were booked for provoking students.

Aspirants who indulged in violence and damaged railway property in several parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday had reportedly claimed that they were encouraged after a video of Khan Sir wherein he was seen instigating them to intensify their protest to cancel the RRB-NTPC exams started doing rounds on social media.