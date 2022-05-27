Bihar: In what can be said as a major push to the textile and leather industry, the Bihar cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion (Textile and Leather) Policy, 2022 or Bihar Textile and Leather Policy. The newly launched ‘Bihar Textile and Leather Policy 2022’ will not only boost the textile industry but will also generate employment opportunities.Also Read - Top Maoist Leader Sandeep Yadav, On Run For 27 years, Found Dead in Bihar's Gaya

The government had also announced to provide 10 per cent grant to the industries related to leather and textiles. Additional Chief Secretary S. Sidharth said that Bihar government will give up to Rs 10 crore grant to industrialists who would set up their production facilities in Bihar. Also Read - Viral Video: 1 Classroom With 2 Teachers, Teaching Hindi & Urdu On The Same Blackboard In Bihar Govt School

“Under this policy, Bihar government will provide grants in power, employment, capital, and payment subsidies to the industries. The state government will give Rs 2 per unit power subsidy to them,” news agency IANS quoted the Additional Chief Secretary as saying. Also Read - JDU MLA's Dancing Video Causes Stir, Nitish Kumar's Party Asks Leader To 'Behave'

The state government has also decided to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to every employee who works in those factories. Such as salaries will be additional payment to the labourers that would be included in the actual salaries fixed by the company. Bihar is considered as a labourer state in the country, but the ndustrial set up will change such a perception.

Big day for Bihar. Stage set for the State to become the textile hub of the country. Bihar cabinet has approved the "Bihar Textile and Leather Policy 2022". Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to CM Sri @NitishKumar ji. Congratulations to all, especially the people of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/fkkakadDe2 — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) May 26, 2022

Shahnawaz Hussain, State Industry Minister said: “It will turn out to be a landmark policy to encourage industrialists to invest in Bihar. Our state will soon become a leather and textile hub in the country. The Bihar government has prepared the best policy for the industrial sector to encourage investors.”

Among other provisions, employment grant of Rs 5000 per employee, freight subsidy of Rs 10 lakh per year and patent subsidy of Rs 10 lakh will also be provided under this latest policy. Grants upto Rs 10 crore will also be accorded to the industrialists setting up these production facilities in Bihar.

In order to avail the benefits under this scheme, the beneficiary units will have to apply online by June 30, 2023.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)