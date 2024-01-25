Home

Bihar

Bihar BJP Asks Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Apologize For ‘Insulting’ CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar BJP leader Nikhil Anand alleged that Rohini Acharya-- Lalu's Singapore-based daughter-- had used "derogatory language" against Nitish Kumar in several of her posts on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attend the Makar Sankranti festival celebration in Patna. (File Photo: ANI)

Bihar News: Amid speculations of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA, the BJP on Thursday slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya for “insulting” the Janata Dal (United) supremo and demanded an apology from her.

Bihar BJP leader Nikhil Anand alleged that Rohini Acharya– Lalu’s Singapore-based daughter– had used “derogatory language” against Nitish Kumar in several of her posts on X, which she deleted later.

“These are like an arrow shot from a bow, cannot be taken back once released,” Anand said while sharing a screenshot of the purported deleted posts.

बात जुबान से,

तीर कमान से-

एक बार जो निकला

तो वापस नहीं आता। पुराने समाजवादी नेता और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री को 'बदतमीज' कहना क्या इतनी हल्की मामूली सी बात है? राजद नीतीशजी को 'बदतमीज' कहने को वाकई गंभीर मानती है तो सिर्फ ट्वीट डिलीट ना करें, अफसोस जाहिर कर सार्वजनिक माफी मांग ले। pic.twitter.com/8XW5gQlqov — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) January 25, 2024

Acharya should apologize

The BJP leader said if Acharya regrets having used words like badtameez’ (ill-mannered) against the chief minister in the post, she should publicly express regret and apologise.

Earlier, some media reports claimed that Rohini Acharya had reacted to Kumar’s statement against dynastic politics at a JD(U) rally commemorating former state chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur’s birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Thakur was conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously earlier this week.

‘Dynastic politics’

Addressing a rally on Wednesday, Kumar had slammed dynastic politics and asserted that the JD(U) followed the path shown by the late leader by not promoting anyone from the family in the party ranks.

The Bihar CM’s remarks were taken by some sections as being indirectly aimed at JD(U)’s Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Notably, both sons of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav are ministers in the Nitish-led Bihar government.

While Lalu’s younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy chief minister, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister in the state cabinet. The RJD president’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.

Responding to Kumar’s comments on dynastic politics, Acharya attacked the chief minister in posts on X but she deleted them later, according to BJP leader Anand.

‘Nitish keeps Lalu scared using BJP card’

Meanwhile, commenting on Nitish Kumar’s remarks on dynastic politics and the following tweets by Rohini Acharya, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said these sort of “games” are a running theme in Bihar politics.

“The moment Nitish Kumar brought up dynastic politics using Karpoori Thakur’s name, Rohini Acharya tweeted in this regard, soon the tweet was deleted ‘kyuki Nitish Kumar tight ho gye’ (because Nitish Kumar tightened up),” the BJP leader said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Yahan (Bihar) 6-5 ka khel chal raha hai, dono hard bargainer hai…The moment Nitish Kumar jibed on dynastic politics using… pic.twitter.com/ACjOpLcX86 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Singh claimed that Nitish has Lalu Yadav scared as he keeps hinting at aligning with the BJP again.

“He keeps on singing a song (that he will unite with BJP again, but he never says that the doors (of BJP) are close for him),” Singh told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

