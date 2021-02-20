Patna: A day after Class 10 social science exam of Bihar Board was cancelled after the question paper leaked, over 500 students went on rampage on Saturday morning in Patna’s Boring Road area vandalising government and private properties leading to baton charging by police. The vandalisation took place near Patna’s AN College allegedly due to the exam cancellation. Photos of several cars that were vandalised surfaced on Twitter. Also Read - BSEB Class 10 Exam 2021: Bihar Board Cancels Social Science Exam After Question Paper Leaked

The magistrate deputed at AN College said anti-social elements could be behind this. “Won’t be right to say if students did this, could be anti-social elements. Seems it was due to exam cancellation,” he said. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 to start from February 17, Check Important Guidelines Here

Bihar: Cars vandalised near Patna's AN College allegedly in connection with cancellation of State Board Class 10 exam y'day. "Won't be right to say if students did this, could be anti-social elements. Seems it was due to exam cancellation," said magistrate deputed at AN college. pic.twitter.com/2DB2mGbpw2 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

The angry students pelted stones in college premises as well. When cops from Sri Krishnapuri police station reached the spot, agitated students pelted stones at them as well.

Since the students were in large numbers, police intimated the headquartres and more deployments from other nearby police stations were used. Mild baton charge was used to disperse the students.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday has cancelled the examination of social science subject of class 10 which was being held in the first shift. As per updates, this particular exam will be held again on March 8. This was announced by Bihar Board President Anand Kishore.

Giving further details, he said that 8,46,504 candidates appeared for the examination in the first shift of social science. Now their examination will be held on March 8. However, he added that a full investigation has been initiated into the question paper leak.

As per the investigation, the question of the first shift examination of social science was sent to another person’s WhatsApp in Jamui district. This question paper was leaked from State Bank of India Branch, Jhajha in Jamui district. Before the exam started in the morning, there could be a possibility of the question paper being leaked and sent to another WhatsApp number.