Patna: Bodies of two children, who went missing from Bihar's Begusarai on October 16, were found on Sunday. According to the locals, the children were thrown into the water by the perpetrators after spraying acid onto their bodies. Agitated by police's inaction, the locals have now blocked the Bakhri-Khagaria main road.

Both the children, Himanshu alias Golu (7) and Harsh Kumar (11), went missing on Saturday. According to the reports, they belong to Parihara OP area of Chamrahi (Bahuara Panchayat). The reports further add that they had gone behind a vehicle which came to campaign in the village. Police have reached the spot for further investigation.

According to the family members, they lodged an FIR in the Parihara police station on Saturday but the cops took no action. Agitated by cops's inaction, the villagers of Chamrahi have jammed the Bakhri-Khagaria main road. Villagers allege that the administration did not take cognizance of the matter within 24 hours.