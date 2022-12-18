Bridge Built At A Cost Of Rs 13 Crores Collapses Before Inauguration In Bihar

The bridge was constructed under the Chief Minister NABARD scheme but it could not be inaugurated due to a lack of access road.

The bridge built on the Gandak river at a cost of 13 crores collapsed in Bihar

Begusarai: A 206-metre-long bridge on Gandak river in Bihar’s Begusarai collapsed on Sunday morning even before its inauguration. The bridge was built at a cost of Rs 13 crores. The bridge was constructed under the Chief Minister NABARD scheme but it could not be inaugurated due to a lack of access road. The front part of the bridge fell into the river after it collapsed.

A few days ago a crack was noticed in the front part of the bridge. Then on December 15, a letter was written to the authorities regarding the crack in the bridge and today (Sunday) morning the front part of the bridge collapsed.

A 206-meter bridge was constructed between Aakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur from the Ahok Gandak Ghat side of the Sahebpur Kamal police station area. The construction work started in the year 2016 and was completed in the year 2017.