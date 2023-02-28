Home

Bihar

Bihar Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Focus On Employment, Agriculture Likely To Be Key Agenda

live

Bihar Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Focus On Employment, Agriculture Likely To Be Key Agenda

Bihar Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary is presenting the state Budget for financial year 2023-2024. This is the first Budget of the second grand alliance government after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar broke ties with BJP in August last year.

Bihar Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Budget 2023.

Bihar Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Bihar’s finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will today present the Budget for financial year 2023-2024 in the state assembly. This is the first Budget of the second grand alliance government after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ties with BJP in August last year. Focus on employment, health and agriculture are likely to be some of the key agendas of the Bihar Budget 2023. Bihar residents are expecting that the issues of unemployment, farmers, fertilisers, salary of government employees and pension of women and elderly persons would be addressed in this Budget. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Bihar Budget 2023.

Also Read:

Bihar Budget 2023 LIVE Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.