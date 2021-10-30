Bihar Bypolls 2021: Polling in Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan assembly constituencies in Bihar by-elections came to an end on Saturday evening. As per a survey conducted by Dainik Bhaskar, both the seats are expected to remain with the JD(U), the trends showed. The competition in both these seats is said to be fierce. JD(U) might be the ruling party, but RJD is supposed to have given a tough fight in bypolls.Also Read - Bihar: Gaya Residents to Face Legal Action If Unvaccinated; Will not Be Entitled to Receive Food on Subsidised Rate

All the parties of NDA came together to fight this election. The turmoil within the Grand Alliance had a significant impact on the by-elections. Contesting the elections separately for Congress and RJD could definitely be a loss. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav worked hard in this election. His father Lalu Prasad Yadav had also tried to create an atmosphere by coming in the last days of this election. All the NDA parties together campaigned fiercely in Tarapur, as leaders of BJP, HAM and VIP camped in there.

Mood of voters in Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur

Dainik Bhaskar reportedly learned the mood of the voters of Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur and it was felt from their words that they are with the present government giving priority to development, meaning they have voted for JD(U).

About Tarapur

For the Tarapur assembly by-election, the way Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav adopted all the tricks of politics and gave ticket to Arun Sah of Vaish Samaj, while not giving ticket to his traditional Yadav community, its effect was also visible on the voters.

The people of Vaish community have not openly voted in favor of NDA. JD(U) has had to struggle a lot in mobilizing voters in Tarapur. Like every time, JD(U) has kept its claim strong by giving ticket to Rajiv Kumar Singh from Kushwaha Samaj. The candidates of Congress and Chirag Paswan are fighting for the third and fourth number in this fight.

About Kusheshwarsthan

In Kusheshwarsthan, the tussle was between Mahadalit and Yadav community. RJD has never contested elections from here before. Breaking the Grand Alliance, RJD got separated from the Congress and fielded its own candidate, Ganesh Bharti from the Musahar community, here. Congress made the contest triangular by giving ticket to its old candidate Ashok Ram’s son Atirek Kumar. JD(U) tried its best to garner sympathy votes by giving ticket to Aman Hazari, son of its late MLA Shashibhushan Hazari, in which it seems to be successful.