Patna/New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to expand his cabinet tomorrow with the major share of seats going to ally Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported NDTV online quoting sources on Tuesday. The RJD is expected to have 15 cabinet seats and Kumar's Janata Dal United 12, sources were quoted as saying.

The ceremony will be held around 11.30 am at the Raj Bhavan, sources said. Kumar and his deputy — RJD's Tejashwi Yadav — took oath on August 10.

Two legislators from the Congress and one from Jitin Ram Manjhi's HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) and one Independent member will also take oath, the NDTV report added. The Bihar cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers.

Sources said Kumar is likely to retain all ministers from his party except one. Ally RJD is likely to name a new set of ministers cutting across castes, going by its new “A to Z” slogan. The new government is likely to prove majority on the floor of the assembly next week.

Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed government with the RJD and other parties, including the Congress, earlier this month.