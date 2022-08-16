Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Days after Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav renewed their ties to form a new government in Bihar, all eyes are now glued to the cabinet expansion slated to be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 11:30 am. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now (at the time of filing the story) the RJD is expected to play the senior partner in the coalition with 79 seats in the Assembly.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India COVID Tally Drops Below 10k in 2 Months; Logs 8,813 Fresh Cases, 24 Deaths

The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD is likely to stake claim to key portfolios such as finance and home. “It is natural the RJD would have the lion’s share in the Cabinet, but it will also stake claim to key portfolios, including finance and home department,” a senior RJD leader ha said. If reports are to be believed, the JD(U) is likely to have 11 ministers, the RJD has settled for 16. The Congress will be given four berths, while former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM will have one member in the cabinet.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Check List of Probable Ministers Here

JDU (List of Probable Ministers)

Bijendra Prasad Yadav Vijay Chaudhary Shrawan Kumar Ashok Chaudhary Madan Sahni Sanjay Kumar Jha Jama Khan Sumit Kumar Singh Leshi Singh Sunil Kumar Jayant Raj

RJD (List of Probable Ministers)

Tej Pratap Yadav Surendra Yadav Lalit Yadav Ramanand Yadav Shashi Bhushan Singh Bhudev Chaudhary Anita Devi Kumar Sarvjeet Alok Mehta Shahnawaz Alam Sudhakar Singh Samir Mahaseth Chandra Shekhar Bhai Birendra Bharat Bhushan Mandal Shamim Ahmed

Congress (List of Probable Ministers)

Shakeel Ahmad Rajesh Kumar Aafaq Aalam Murari Gautam

Besides, Santosh Suman Manjhi from HAM, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, is also likely to be inducted into the cabinet today. Though reports had claimed that Tejashwi demanded home ministry and speaker’s position for his party, specualtions are rife that Kumar himself will be keeping Home, which helps him have a control over the police. He is likely to also keep the departments related to welfare of extremely backward castes and minorities, which form his core constituency.