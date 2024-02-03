Home

Bihar

Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Nitish Kumar Keeps Home, Deputy Samrat Gets Finance, Health & Sports

Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Nitish Kumar Keeps Home, Deputy Samrat Gets Finance, Health & Sports

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the Home Department with him while allocating portfolios to his cabinet. Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary was allocated Finance, Health, Sports Departments while Deputy CM Vijay Sinha got Agriculture.

Patna, Jan 28 (ANI): Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and State Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary exchange greetings during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar cabinet portfolio allocation: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to his newly-inducted new Cabinet ministers. While he retained the Home Department, he allocated nine ministries including Finance, Health, Sports Departments to Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary. His another deputy, Vijay Kumar Sinha also gets nine departments including Agriculture and Road Construction.

Trending Now

The JD(U) president on January 28 took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

You may like to read

Bihar cabinet portfolio allocation | CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Department; Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary gets Finance, Health, Sports Departments; Deputy CM Vijay Sinha gets Agriculture. pic.twitter.com/beT2L3Ptkt — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.