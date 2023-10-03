Home

Bihar

Bihar Caste Survey: Nitish Kumar Calls For All Party Meet Today to Deliberate On Next Course Of Action

Bihar Caste Survey: Nitish Kumar Calls For All Party Meet Today to Deliberate On Next Course Of Action

Bihar Caste Survey: CM Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that the caste survey of his state will spur a nationwide census of all social groups.

Nitish Kumar said a meeting will soon be convened of all the nine political parties with an electoral presence in the state legislature and the facts and figures will be shared with them.

Patna: A day after the caste survey was released in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to present the findings of the census report and deliberate on the next course of action. After releasing the caste census, Chief Minister Kumar said the findings of the survey will be shared with representatives of all nine state legislature parties that agreed to the survey. He also stated that a meeting will soon be convened of all the nine political parties with an electoral presence in the state legislature and the facts and figures will be shared with them.

Trending Now

Nitish Kumar Expresses Confidence

He also expressed confidence that the caste survey of his state will spur a nationwide census of all social groups. Expressing support, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said the survey sets the tone for “a nationwide caste census which will be undertaken when we form the next government at the Centre”.

You may like to read

As per the data released here by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, the state’s total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which the Extremely Backward Classes (36 per cent) were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

Backward caste politicians have long claimed that the population of castes they represented numbered far more than the conventional wisdom based on the 1931 census, which was the last time a caste headcount was conducted and released.

Check Findings of Caste Census

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of the population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Those belonging to the “unreserved” category, which denotes the proverbial “upper castes” who dominated politics till the Mandal wave of the 1990s comprise 15.52 per cent of the total population.

It should be noted that both Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have played an instrumental role in the formation of the INDIA coalition, which affirmed its commitment to holding a caste census at a meeting it held in Bengaluru recently.

That the survey would form part of the politics in the run-up to general elections was made quite clear by other leaders too.

“There was no regular census in 2021, while the Bihar state has managed to conduct the caste survey this year, it exposes the central government’s incompetence Mulsim population has also been found to be 17.7 per cent (against 16.86 per cent in the 2011 census) which exposes the lie spread by Sanghi propaganda about infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslims,” CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told PTI.

The survey establishes that the state’s population is overwhelmingly Hindu, with the majority community comprising 81.99 per cent of the total population, followed by Muslims (17.70 per cent).

Christians, Sikhs, Jains and those following other religions as also the non-believers have a minuscule presence, together making up for less than one per cent of the total population.

BJP Voices Dissatisfaction With Caste Survey

The opposition BJP, however, voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey, stressing that it did not give an idea of the “changed social and economic realities” over the years.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary said that his party had “given its consent” for the exercise and would make an assessment of the findings which have now been made public.

The state cabinet gave its nod to hold a caste survey on June 2 last year when it also allocated an amount of Rs 500 crore for the mammoth exercise. The survey briefly ran into rough weather when it was stayed by the Patna High Court which was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the exercise.

However, the deadline it then set, of February 2023, was overshot and the survey itself could take off no sooner than January 7 this year.

Leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state have been alleging that those filing petitions were “BJP supporters”, a charge denied by the saffron party which underscores that it was in the government when the cabinet nod was given for the survey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES