Patna: Bihar's chief secretary and senior IAS officer Arun Kumar Singh died due to multiple organ failure on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 at Paras Hospital in Patna. According to an ANI report, he had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Singh was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre had been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Bihar on February 28, 2021 after his predecessor Dipak Kumar retired after the end of his first extension. A native of Bihar's West Champaran district, Singh was scheduled to retire this year on August 31.

