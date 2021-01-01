Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues have made public the information about their personal assets. As per the public disclosure, many members of Nitish’s cabinet are way richer than him. Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant is also richer than his father. Also Read - RCP Singh, Close Confidant of Nitish Kumar, Chosen New JD(U) President

In 2010, the Nitish government had made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their asset details on the first day of every year. Also Read - Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Receives Big Jolt in Arunachal Pradesh as Six Out of Seven MLAs Join BJP

According to the details given by the ministers on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat department, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has Rs 35,885 in cash and nearly Rs 34,000 deposited in the bank while his son Nishant has Rs 28,297 in cash and Rs 1 crore in Fixed Deposit (FD) or deposits in various banks. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Polls: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to Contest on 75 Seats, Number Can Go Up Too

While the Chief Minister owns jewellery worth Rs 98,000, his son Nishant owns jewellery worth more than Rs 20 lakh. Nitish also owns a 1000 sq ft flat in Delhi’s Dwarka while his son owns agricultural and non-arable land in Kalyan Bigha village in Bihar as well as residential complexes in Bakhtiyarpur and Patna.

Nitish’s cabinet colleagues are also richer than the Chief Minister. Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, comes in the list of the richest ministers in the CM’s cabinet.

Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Mukesh Sahani has deposits of Rs 23 lakh in banks. Sahani owns three plush properties in Mumbai worth more than Rs seven crore. He and his wife also own a flat each.

Bihar Transport Minister Sheela Kumari does not own any vehicle, but she and her husband own 30 acres of cultivable land. They also own non-cultivable land worth more than Rs three crore and two flats.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad is quite fond of luxury vehicles and owns four cars. Prasad has Rs 54,000 in cash while his wife has Rs 4,000 in cash. Prasad has jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh while his wife is the owner of jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is also fond of jewellery. She has 150 gm of gold and silver worth Rs 70,000. She also owns a pistol and a rifle.