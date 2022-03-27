Patna: In a massive security lapse, a man allegedly tried to attack Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, according to a report by Live Hindustan. He was held on the spot. The shocking incident reportedly took place at Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna district, where Nitish Kumar had gone to attend a public gathering.Also Read - Good News! Single Emergency Number '112' To Be Operational In Bihar Soon

A video of the incident has also been shared by venture capitalist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Twitter. The youth is in police custody now. He attacked Nitish Kumar while he was on a stage to garland an idol. Same can also been in the video shared on the social media site.

Absolutely unforgiving security breach of the Hon'ble CM Bihar shri #NitishKumar ji. His PSO's must be immediately suspended and DGP @bihar_police must personally lead the inquiry into this massive lapse.

Imagine if the attacker was carrying a weapon ! Shameful pic.twitter.com/aML5oiDnBn — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) March 27, 2022

Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police. He is currently being interrogated at a local police station. Further information regarding the incident is awaited.