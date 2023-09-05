Home

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Stumbles And Falls During Teachers’ Day Event | Watch

The incident happened as he was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the newly built Senate Hall.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a event in Patna (Image: PTI)

Patna: While attending a Teachers’ Day function at Patna University, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tripped and fell. The incident happened as he was walking towards a plaque that had been unveiled by the state Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Security personnel quickly helped the CM to his feet, and he did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. He continued with the event, garlanding a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

Watch:

Security Personnel Quickly Helped CM

