Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. As per news agency ANI, the chief minister has been suffering from fever for the past four days. This is the second time, CM Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus this year. Earlier in January this year too, the chief minister had tested positive for Covid.Also Read - 6 Killed in Firecracker Explosion in Bihar's Saran District, Over 10 Feared Trapped

The chief minister’s office issued a statement saying, “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. He is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to rest.” Also Read - 16 Dead 7 Districts Of Bihar Due To Thunderstorms. CM Nitish Announces Rs 4 Lakhs Assistance

More details awaited Also Read - Pool-Size Potholes at NH 227 of Bihar's Madhubani Will Remind You of 'Takeshi's Castle'. See Prashant Kishor's Reaction