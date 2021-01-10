New Delhi: At least 53,000 contract teachers in Bihar will reportedly be asked to prove the authenticity of their education degrees against which they got jobs between 2007 and 2015. Talking to a leading daily, an education department official informed that notices will soon be issued to contractual teachers to prove their degrees. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test SCG: IND's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in AUS

He asserted that it would be their last chance to prove their degrees. Those possessing fake certificates might face strict action, including FIRs and termination.

After a Patna High Court direction, degrees of more than 1.10 lakh teachers have been under the scanner of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB).

Earlier last year, the court had set January 12 as the last date for the state government to submit the verification details of contractual teachers.

“As there has been little headway in getting degrees of all the teachers despite combined efforts of the bureau and the Education Department, we have now decided to put the onus on teachers to prove their degrees”, a VIB source told the Indian Express.

In 2015, altogether 1,400 primary teachers had resigned from service in Bihar fearing government action over possession of fake educational degrees.