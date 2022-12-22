Covid Alert in Bihar: Random Testing at Airports, Railway Stations; Guidelines Issues To Hospitals

The authorities have also directed to hold random testing at airports, railway stations, and shopping complexes.

Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday issued guidelines to all the hospitals in the wake of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in China and different parts of the world. According to officials, the hospitals have been asked to test all patients for Covid who complain of cold, cough, and breathing issues.

The authorities have also directed to hold random testing at airports, railway stations, and shopping complexes. “Special teams to test passengers have been deputed at Patna railway station and airport. At Patna railway station, three teams will work in three shifts while at the airport, two teams will work in two shifts,” said a press release issued by the Patna district administration.

“Covid situation is normal in Bihar. We are fully prepared to deal with it and there is no need to worry. We are monitoring reports regularly,” said deputy chief minister-cum-health minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also issued directives on COVID-19 for International travellers. According to the order issued by the Centre, 2 percent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo COVID tests at the airport on arrival. Such passengers to be identified by the airline will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample. Samples testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing.