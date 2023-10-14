Home

Bihar Crime: 19-Yr-Old Hacked To Death While Asleep, Family Claims Killed Over YouTube Fame

Haradhan used to share informative videos and give tuitions on his YouTube channel to earn a living and support his family after his father's passing.

The victim, Haradhan Kumar (19), used to give tuitions on his Youtube channel and gained quite a following in recent times.

Bihar Crime News: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly hacked to death in his sleep by unidentified attackers who barged into his home in a village of Nalanda district in Bihar. The family has claimed that the victim Haradhan Kumar (19), was killed due to his increasing fame on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Haradhan used to share informative videos and give tuitions on his YouTube channel to earn a living and support his family after his father’s passing. The deceased is survived by his mother and two sisters, who alleged that he was targeted because of his rising popularity on YouTube.

Giving details, a police official said the unidentified attackers stormed the victim’s home in the middle of the night and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon while he was asleep and fled the scene. The official said a case has been registered in this regard and investigation started, however, the motive behind the macabre killing still remains a mystery.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the incident took place in Sosandi village in Rahui police station area of Nalanda district.

Nalanda Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Mishra said the victim used to teach classes to younger students and had gained quite a fan following in recent times, however, the motive behind his murder still remains unclear.

Haradhan’s father, Jatan Tanti, had recently passed, making him the only breadwinner for his family. Local media reports, quoting the victim’s family, stated that Haradhan had received gruesome injuries to his head in the attack and died soon after.

The murder was discovered after Haradhan’s sister came to her brother’s room to check on the internet router. Upon entering the room, she noticed her brother was laying still and did not get up even when she nudged her.

Soon, the young woman’s whole world came crashing down when she turned on the light and found that her brother was bleeding profusely from his head. She quickly switched on the lights and found that her brother’s body and head were littered with grievous wounds, likely caused by sharp-edged weapons.

According to Haradhan’s family members, the young man had no enmity with anyone and they have no idea who or why was behind his gruesome killing.

Meanwhile, SP Mishra said the Nalanda Police has formed several teams to nab the young man’s killers.

More details into the gory murder are awaited, the police said.

