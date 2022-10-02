Patna: All district hospitals in Bihar will be required to offer Outpatient Department (OPD) services twice a day by November 15 this year. The state health department is planning to implement this facility as part of the department’s ‘Mission 60’ which is targeted towards overhauling of district hospitals in the state and making these health facilities patient-friendly, and reduce burden on medical colleges and hospitals, said a report by Times of India.Also Read - Punished For Falling In Love, Man Pushed Under Running Bus In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

“At present, OPD services in district hospitals are provided from 9 am to 1 pm; while this additional service will be available from 3:30 pm to 5 pm,” Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, told TOI. Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Climbs The Stage During BJP Event in Bihar's Bettiah | Watch

OVERHAUL OF BIHAR’S DISTRICT HOSPITALS

Explaining Mission 60, Amrit said the motive behind launching this service is to solve the basic issues like general cleanliness, services, availability of medicines and doctors, besides earmarking of parking facilities and signage. He said that the work in this regard was going on at all the district hospitals. Also Read - Bihar School Girl Chided By IAS Officer On Sanitary Pads Query To Get One Year Free Supply From Delhi Based Firm

State Health Society Executive Director, Sanjay Kumar Singh said they have a target to complete the first phase of work by November 20. “Work is on fast track and we are getting the images from the site, which show massive improvement,” said Singh, adding the teams have visited the district hospitals twice and have seen positive changes.

Dr Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who is state Programme Officer, Health System Strengthening Cell, at State Health Society, said the department was also targeting to reduce the burden at the medical colleges and provide immediate medical help to people through its Mission 60 at district hospitals itself.

Dr Sinha said, “As of now, on an average 300 to 400 patients are seen in district hospitals every day, including in OPDs and emergency, while for medical colleges and hospitals this figure is 1500 to 2000 daily. Mission 60 will bring a lot of improvement in health infrastructure in Bihar.”