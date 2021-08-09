Munger: Police have arrested three villagers and a sorcerer, for the alleged human sacrifice of an eight-year-old girl days after the mutilated body was recovered. The mutilated body of the girl was spotted at a secluded spot last week with both eyes gouged out, with injury marks on her private parts that raised suspicion of rape, though the post-mortem did not substantiate.Also Read - 'Orders From God': 72-Year-Old Odisha Priest Dreams Human Sacrifice Will Ward Off Coronavirus, Chops Off Man’s Head Inside Temple

The prime accused Dilip Kumar, a resident of Padham village in Naya Ramnagar police station area, was informed by tantric Parwez Alam for a human sacrifice to avoid his pregnant wife's miscarriage after unsuccessful years of pregnancy. The couple rested their beliefs on Alam's magic, as told by Munger Superintendent of Police J J Reddy to PTI reporters.

The police further unearthed the probe: the tantric advised the couple that the expectant mother should wear an amulet consecrated with the blood and eyes of a virgin girl for which Dilip consulted his co-villager Tanveer Alam. Tanveer Alam, is the one who had introduced the couple to the sorcerer, and another villager Dashrath, who claimed to make arrangements for the sacrifice at his poultry farm at his village Pharda.

Accordingly, the girl was picked up last Thursday while returning home after delivering lunch to her father, a fisherman along the banks of the Ganges. The SP further said that the trio met the sorcerer in Khagaria who made an amulet after the gruesome crime which Dilip’s wife wore around her neck.

The police have arrested Dilip, Tanveer, and Dashrath. A police team was sent to Khagaria from where the sorcerer was arrested, the SP added.

(With Inputs From PTI)